Who Run The World? Beyonce Professes Her Royal Title Through One Amazing Sweatshirt

If you haven’t been able to tell by now, Beyoncé is running things.

The “My Mine” superstar might have a pretty humble mouth, but her clothing has always served as an outlet to profess how she really feels.

In her most recent posting on Instagram, Bey wore a white crew neck sweatshirt that read the definition of the word “Queen Bee.” The definition read, “noun. I call the shots.”

For years, Beyonce’s loyal fans have deemed her Queen Bey, so the sweatshirt definitely will be welcomed with tons of approval from the Beyhive.

Bey also posted more photos of her rocking the sweatshirt, along with her flaunting her curves in some tight-fitted, high-waisted jean shorts.

See the other photos of Beyonce here.

SOURCE: Beyonce.com | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Who Run The World? Beyonce Professes Her Royal Title Through One Amazing Sweatshirt was originally published on globalgrind.com

