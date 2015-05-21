Entertainment News
Home

Time Out! Are Ciara & Russell Wilson Re-Evaluating Their Relationship?

Leave a comment

Russell Wilson and Ciara at White House State Dinner

Grand opening, grand closing: Russell Wilson and Ciara might be taking a break.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and the Grammy Award-winning songstress turned heads when they showed up together at the White House Correspondents’ dinner last month, but it looks like they’re already slowing down their romance.

E!News reports:

“…things have gone a little rocky” between the pair. As a result, they are taking a little break in their relationship. “They haven’t broken up yet,” the source explained. “But things are not looking good.”

While the two will be spending time less time together, things aren’t totally over. Ciara is on tour and Russell is getting ready to start training for the upcoming NFL season, but their relationship is still on the table.

“Things are a bit busy for both of them now,” our insider shared with us. “But they are willing to make time and see where this may go.”

The “insider” says one thing, but Ciara just posted this:

Instagram Photo

It’s not over until CiCi says so.

SOURCE: E! News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

19 Super Sexy Photos Of Ciara

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Super Sexy Photos Of Ciara

Continue reading 19 Super Sexy Photos Of Ciara

19 Super Sexy Photos Of Ciara

Time Out! Are Ciara & Russell Wilson Re-Evaluating Their Relationship? was originally published on globalgrind.com

breakup , Ciara , Couples , Future , nfl , russell wilson , split

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close