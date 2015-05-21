Time Out! Are Ciara & Russell Wilson Re-Evaluating Their Relationship?

Grand opening, grand closing: Russell Wilson and Ciara might be taking a break.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and the Grammy Award-winning songstress turned heads when they showed up together at the White House Correspondents’ dinner last month, but it looks like they’re already slowing down their romance.

E!News reports:

“…things have gone a little rocky” between the pair. As a result, they are taking a little break in their relationship. “They haven’t broken up yet,” the source explained. “But things are not looking good.”

While the two will be spending time less time together, things aren’t totally over. Ciara is on tour and Russell is getting ready to start training for the upcoming NFL season, but their relationship is still on the table.

“Things are a bit busy for both of them now,” our insider shared with us. “But they are willing to make time and see where this may go.”

The “insider” says one thing, but Ciara just posted this:

It’s not over until CiCi says so.

SOURCE: E! News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

19 Super Sexy Photos Of Ciara 19 photos Launch gallery 19 Super Sexy Photos Of Ciara 1. Ciara Bares It All For Vibe... Source: 1 of 19 2. Absolutely All Of It. Source: 2 of 19 3. Ciara Shows Off Her Perfectly Sculpted Body. Source: 3 of 19 4. Ciara Strips Down For Maxim. Source: 4 of 19 5. Even Ciara's Silhouette Is Sexy. Source: 5 of 19 6. Bull Riding Never Looked So Good. Source: 6 of 19 7. Ciara's Body Party. Source: 7 of 19 8. Ciara In All Black Everything, Source: 8 of 19 9. Ciara's Sexy Bedtime Selfie. Source: 9 of 19 10. Ciara's Even Sexy When She's Dressed Like A Boy. Source: 10 of 19 11. Ciara Shows Off Her Legs For Luda. Source: 11 of 19 12. Ciara's Sexy Choreography. Source: 12 of 19 13. Ciara's Infamous "Promise" Video. Source: 13 of 19 14. A Sexy Ciara Throwback. Source: 14 of 19 15. Ciara's Sexy Red Lip. Source: 15 of 19 16. Ciara's Sexy Car Pose. Source: 16 of 19 17. Pretty In Pink. Source: 17 of 19 18. Ciara Shows Off Her Daisy Dukes & Knee-High Boots. Source: 18 of 19 19. Ciara's Sexy Photo Shoot. Source: 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading 19 Super Sexy Photos Of Ciara 19 Super Sexy Photos Of Ciara

Time Out! Are Ciara & Russell Wilson Re-Evaluating Their Relationship? was originally published on globalgrind.com