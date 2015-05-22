Entertainment News
Mother-Daughter Day: Kim & North Go To Ballet, While Kourtney & Penelope Come Cheer Them On

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian drop off North West and Penelope Disick at ballet class

Source: Bauer-Griffin / Splash News

One thing is clear about North West: she is going to be quite the active little girl.

The spunky little cutie was seen being taken by her mommy, Kim Kardashian, to a ballet class in Los Angeles, where she rocked an adorable all-black-everything tutu ensemble.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian drop off North West and Penelope Disick at ballet class

Source: Bauer-Griffin / Splash News

With her hair pinned into two pigtail buns, Nori made her infamous scowls and smirks at the paps while they snapped away during her mommy-and-me day with Kim, who rocked her hubby Kanye West’s new shoe, the Yeezy Boost.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian drop off North West and Penelope Disick at ballet class

Source: Bauer-Griffin / Splash News

Not long after the two arrived for North’s dance class, Kourtney Kardashian and a dolled up Penelope Disick were spotted arriving to watch her in action.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian drop off North West and Penelope Disick at ballet class

Source: Bauer-Griffin / Splash News

Penelope looked adorable in a light pink dress, while sporting a big birthday hat that might have been a bit too big for her toddler head.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian drop off North West and Penelope Disick at ballet class

Source: Bauer-Griffin / Splash News

See the adorable pictures of Kim, Kourtney, North, and Penelope above for their mother-daughter day out.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

