Entertainment News
Did Nicki Minaj Just Confirm A New Jay Z Collab?

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2014

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Nicki Minaj has never shied away from her Jay Z fanship—her latest album’s title is a slight ode to one of his classics after all—and now it seems like she might have a new collaboration with the man himself on the way.

Minaj sent out a barrage of Tweets earlier today and one of them, which has since been deleted, answers a question about the potential collab by confirming she’s got a new track with Hov on the way.

“What about the Jay Z collab??” a user by the name of @MasterOnFleek Tweeted. “It’s coming in 3 more days,” Minaj responded.

Minaj just released a video of her Beyonce collaboration “Feeling Myself” on Tidal and a new Jay Z collaboration would definitely keep the momentum going for both the streaming service as well as for the Pinkprint rapper. For now we’re just bracing ourselves for Sunday.

Jay-z , Nicki Minaj

