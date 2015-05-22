National
Flavor Flav Arrested In Las Vegas For DUI & Other Charges

2013 Hangout Music Festival - Day 2

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Flavor Flav was arrested and taken into police custody in Las Vegas this morning, after cops charged him with a DUI and many other charges.

According to TMZ, the hip-hop veteran was pulled over by highway patrol around 12:30 AM, when he was going 73 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The site reports he was charged with:

— DUI

— Possession of marijuana

— Open container

— Speeding

— Bogus registration

— Driving with a suspended license

This comes after Flav was pulled over and charged with speeding after cops ran his license, and saw that it had been suspended 16 times.

We will keep you updated as we receive more details.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Flavor Flav Arrested In Las Vegas For DUI & Other Charges was originally published on globalgrind.com

