Flavor Flav Arrested In Las Vegas For DUI & Other Charges

Flavor Flav was arrested and taken into police custody in Las Vegas this morning, after cops charged him with a DUI and many other charges.

According to TMZ, the hip-hop veteran was pulled over by highway patrol around 12:30 AM, when he was going 73 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The site reports he was charged with:

— DUI

— Possession of marijuana

— Open container

— Speeding

— Bogus registration

— Driving with a suspended license

This comes after Flav was pulled over and charged with speeding after cops ran his license, and saw that it had been suspended 16 times.

