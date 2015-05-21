Music NOW
Here’s The New Trailer For The Amy Winehouse Documentary

Fans are at the edges of their seats waiting to see the long lost footage that will be featured in the upcoming Amy Winehouse documentary film, and another peek is here.

The newest trailer for the movie has just been released, and it incorporates tons of new commentary, moments, and unheard music from the late singer.

The film was directed by Senna filmmaker Asif Kapadia, and produced by Exit Through the Gift Shop‘s James Gay-Rees, who included a lot of old home movie footage of Amy.

See the full new trailer for the documentary above, and stay tuned for it’s premiere in the U.K. on June 3.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Here’s The New Trailer For The Amy Winehouse Documentary was originally published on globalgrind.com

amy winehouse , Biopic , Documentary , Movie Trailer , trailer

