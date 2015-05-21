Here’s The New Trailer For The Amy Winehouse Documentary

Fans are at the edges of their seats waiting to see the long lost footage that will be featured in the upcoming Amy Winehouse documentary film, and another peek is here.

The newest trailer for the movie has just been released, and it incorporates tons of new commentary, moments, and unheard music from the late singer.

The film was directed by Senna filmmaker Asif Kapadia, and produced by Exit Through the Gift Shop‘s James Gay-Rees, who included a lot of old home movie footage of Amy.

See the full new trailer for the documentary above, and stay tuned for it’s premiere in the U.K. on June 3.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

27 Rare Pics Of Amy Winehouse Throughout The Years 27 photos Launch gallery 27 Rare Pics Of Amy Winehouse Throughout The Years 1. Young Amy 1 of 27 2. A baby-faced Amy hit the American music scene in 2004 2 of 27 3. Swag 3 of 27 4. Gorgeous 4 of 27 5. Fallen angel 5 of 27 6. The stage was her comfort zone 6 of 27 7. Amy was hot 7 of 27 8. Red carpet Amy 8 of 27 9. Glamour girl 9 of 27 10. 2006 Amy 10 of 27 11. Lovely 11 of 27 12. Bossy 12 of 27 13. Sassy Winehouse 13 of 27 14. Amy goes blonde in 2008 14 of 27 15. Back to Black 15 of 27 16. Oh, Hi Amy! 16 of 27 17. Amy In Love 17 of 27 18. Cool Coachella Amy 18 of 27 19. Amy hit the carpet with her beau back in 2008 19 of 27 20. Wavy Winehouse 20 of 27 21. Amy was flawless 21 of 27 22. Young, wild, and free 22 of 27 23. Party Gal 23 of 27 24. Sex Kitten 24 of 27 25. Hot Tamale 25 of 27 26. Amy hit the club in 2010 26 of 27 27. R.I.P Amy 27 of 27 Skip ad Continue reading 27 Rare Pics Of Amy Winehouse Throughout The Years 27 Rare Pics Of Amy Winehouse Throughout The Years [caption id="attachment_4093829" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Dave Hogan / Contributor / Getty[/caption] Happy Birthday to one of the greatest talents to bless the Earth — Ms. Amy Winehouse. In honor of Amy's 35th b'day, take a look back at some rare photos of the star throughout the years.

