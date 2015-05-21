After dominating the box office, the Furious 7 reign is still going, as many are still mourning the loss of the movie’s star, Paul Walker.

With Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” track going number one on the charts, Vin Diesel is now penning another tribute song to his co-star and best friend, through Tove Lo’s “Habits (Stay High).”

The actor shared the video to his Facebook of him singing the song in front of a backdrop showing the late Fast & The Furious star, with the word “BROTHERHOOD” written in front of it.

Despite the track being about using drugs to get over a break up, Vin portrays the lyrics in very an emotional manner that will touch your heart.

Watch Vin’s tribute to Paul in the video over on his Facebook page.

SOURCE: Facebook | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Vin Diesel Sings Tove Lo’s “Habits (Stay High)” To Tribute To Paul Walker was originally published on globalgrind.com

