Music NOW
Home

Vin Diesel Sings Tove Lo’s “Habits (Stay High)” To Tribute To Paul Walker

Leave a comment
Fast & Furious 6 - World Premiere - Inside Arrivals

Source: Dave M. Benett / Getty

After dominating the box office, the Furious 7 reign is still going, as many are still mourning the loss of the movie’s star, Paul Walker.

With Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” track going number one on the charts, Vin Diesel is now penning another tribute song to his co-star and best friend, through Tove Lo’s “Habits (Stay High).”

The actor shared the video to his Facebook of him singing the song in front of a backdrop showing the late Fast & The Furious star, with the word “BROTHERHOOD” written in front of it.

Despite the track being about using drugs to get over a break up, Vin portrays the lyrics in very an emotional manner that will touch your heart.

Watch Vin’s tribute to Paul in the video over on his Facebook page.

SOURCE: Facebook | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Vin Diesel Sings Tove Lo’s “Habits (Stay High)” To Tribute To Paul Walker was originally published on globalgrind.com

Fast and The Furious , furious 7 , Paul Walker , tribute , Vin Diesel

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close