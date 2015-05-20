Kim Kardashian Gushes About How She Bagged Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is finally opening up about how exactly she got with Kanye West.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed she was always attracted to the “All Day” rapper during an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood.

“When I first met him, we worked on a project together and there was definitely a spark, but we were in other relationships and we kept our distance,” she said. “We stayed in touch here and there and then when he wasn’t in relationships, you know, it’s just our timing would always not really coincide. “And then, I think it was six months after I was newly single in like 2012, I was like why not? Like, what am I waiting for?” she continued.

Kim also goes on to say that she took the first step and called Kanye because she knew it was hurtful she married Kris Humphries. Kim went on to explain how they hooked up officially, and how much she understands Kanye during his unfiltered moments.

You can watch the video of her interview below.

SOURCE: Access Hollywood | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

