Late Night News Recap: Snoop Dogg Drops Teaser To “California Roll” Video, Maya Rudolph Remixes National Anthem With Beyonce & More!

Snoop Dogg has been receiving tons of high remarks for his new album BUSH, and now he’s making sure to keep us entertained with some visuals. While the music video to “California Roll” doesn’t drop until tomorrow, the California rapper released a teaser to the visuals that feature Pharrell, Stevie Wonder, and Charlie Wilson. [Miss Info]

Maya Rudolph had the honor of delivering a speech at the Tulane University graduation ceremony for the Class of `15, but she shook things up when she incorporated her incredible Beyonce impression. Adding in lyrics to “Drunk In Love” and “Single Ladies,” the students graced the hilarious speech with laughter and applause. [NY Daily News]

The full trailer for the upcoming Scream Queens television show is here, and it definitely looks like a must-see. Ryan Murphy is about to give us a star-studded murder mystery experience filled with blood, screams, and a shirtless Nick Jonas. Make sure you indulge in the trailer. [Billboard]

It takes some guts to agree to getting a psychic reading, but leave it to both Jhene Aiko and 2 Chainz to participate. GQ recently recruited both artists for their “Most Expensivest Sh*t” segment, where both got a psychic reading from a “super” reader. Apparently, Jhene wasn’t too pleased with her reading in the end. [Karen Civil]

Aer is making major moves to get us ready for the summer season, and they’re adding some flavor for the warm weather with their new video for their single “I Can’t Help It.” The song is the first single off of the hip-hop/reggae duo’s upcoming third album, which is due out later this year.

