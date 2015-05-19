Music NOW
Home

David Guetta Feat. Nicki Minaj, Afrojack, & Bebe Rexha “Hey Mama” (NEW VIDEO)

Leave a comment

Nicki Minaj doesn’t seem to let a day go by without giving her Barbz another treat, and today she served them with more.

After dropping her music video to “Feeling Myself” with Beyoncé yesterday, which nearly broke the internet, the Queens MC let David Guetta take the reigns on her next release.

The EDM producer dropped the visuals to his track “Hey Mama,” which has vocals from Nicki, as well as features from Afrojack and Bebe Rexha, after they performed it at the Billboard Music Awards.

The Arabian-themed video is enough to make us want to get to some warmer weather, turn up, and see the world as they all enjoy the sounds from Mr. Guetta.

See the full video for “Hey Mama” above and let us know your thoughts.

NBA All-Star Game 2015

All Coupled Up: Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill's Cutest Moments

10 photos Launch gallery

All Coupled Up: Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill's Cutest Moments

Continue reading All Coupled Up: Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill’s Cutest Moments

All Coupled Up: Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill's Cutest Moments

David Guetta Feat. Nicki Minaj, Afrojack, & Bebe Rexha “Hey Mama” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

afrojack , bebe rexha , david guetta , music video , New Video , Nicki Minaj

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close