It’s not often that Beyoncé co-signs artists, but when she does, it’s clear they’ve had a pretty major effect on her.

Back in March, we shared Virginia native D.R.A.M‘s track “Cha Cha,” which quickly took over the internet as the newest sensation, and now, Queen Bey has blessed it with a co-sign.

The “Rocket” singer posted a new video to her Instagram of her dancing in different photo frames to the song, with the caption, “This song makes me happy!”

By the smile on her face in each photo, it looks like Bey is telling the truth, but D.R.A.M. might have a bigger smile on his right now.

See the video from Bey above, and get your groove on to “Cha Cha” as the Beyhive praises.

VIDEO CREDIT: Instagram

Beyonce Just Gave Rising Artist D.R.A.M. The Ultimate Co-Sign was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: