New Film About Tupac’s Last Days Starts Crowdfunding Effort

There have been talks about new Tupac films for years now, and another one is looking to be made. But Gobi Rahimi, Tupac’s former music video producer, wants to make it the right way.

He’s launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise funds for the biopic. The movie will be about Tupac’s last week alive, aptly titled 7Dayz. Rahimi has directed a few of Pac’s videos, including “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted.”

From Indiegogo:

I was waiting for Tupac at club 662 in Las Vegas after the Mike Tyson fight on September 7, 1996. Soon after, I was informed by rapper Nate Dogg that Tupac and Suge Knight had been shot and taken to University Hospital. I immediately rushed there to be by Tupac’s side. This was the first of an emotional 7 days that I sat guard over Tupac who was in an induced coma, riding the line between life and death. 7Dayz is the story of my experience at the hospital amidst death threats, undercover FBI informants and an uncooperative Police Department. I was inspired to tell this story because I believe that ‘history is written by great people’s contemporaries’. I was witness to Tupac’s final days and I owe it to him and to the world to tell this story. Tupac taught me three fundamental truths. He proved day in and day out what it really means to be True to yourself and your calling. Pac showed me what its like to live life without any Limits. His Loyalty to his family, friends and co-workers taught me the true meaning of that word. Over the last twenty years it was these principles that kept me from selling my footage to the highest bidder and finding an honest way to bring his legacy to life.

Check out the Indiegogo here.

