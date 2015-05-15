SPOILER ALERT: Grey’s Anatomy Fans FINALLY Got The Closure They Needed On Last Night’s Season Finale After Patrick’s Dempsey Character’s Death!

Follow @RachelBogle

Yes, SPOILER ALERT!

So, if you HAVEN’T yet seen last night’s episode, I highly suggest NOT reading on because you’re about to get the full run-down on what happened on last night’s season finale of Grey’s Anatomy.

Obviously, we were all HEARTBROKEN a few episodes when Patrick Dempsey’s character, Dr. Shepherd— AKA McDreamy— died. But now, we all can feel a little bit more at ease since last night the show’s creator Shonda Rhimes FINALLY gave us some closure.

Now….time for the recap:

The death of Derek Shepherd (AKA Patrick Dempsey) was one of THE MOST devastating things in Grey’s Anatomy’s 11-season history. (Obvi…..)

In the two episodes that followed the one in which Derek died (the April 23 episode, “How To Save A Life”), the show skipped much of the mourning process by jumping ahead in time. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was missing for most of the April 30 episode, “She’s Leaving Home,” having fled with her children, and the May 7 episode, “Time Stops,” picked up more than a year after Derek’s death. But on the May 14 season finale, called “You’re My Home,” Meredith gave her sister-in-law Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) the last voicemail she received from her late husband/Amelia’s late brother. And both Amelia and fans finally got some much-needed closure.

Here’s what it said: “Hey, it’s me. I’m on the ferry. I just wanted to say that, um… god, I wish you could see this. Weather’s classic Seattle. Oh, the water is so blue. It may be the most perfect ferryboat ride I’ve ever had in my life.”

The screen then flashed to Derek on the ferry, leaving the message for his wife.

He was thinking about his future with his family, who he loves so much. But, of course, fans know they would never get the chance to ride the ferry together all day.

The moment was so emotional, even Grey’s creator Shonda Rhimes took to Twitter to express her sadness:

But I guess we should’ve known…

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: