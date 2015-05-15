Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

SPOILER ALERT: Grey’s Anatomy Fans FINALLY Got The Closure They Needed On Last Night’s Season Finale After Patrick’s Dempsey Character’s Death!

Leave a comment

Yes, SPOILER ALERT!

So, if you HAVEN’T yet seen last night’s episode, I highly suggest NOT reading on because you’re about to get the full run-down on what happened on last night’s season finale of Grey’s Anatomy.

Obviously, we were all HEARTBROKEN a few episodes when Patrick Dempsey’s character, Dr. Shepherd— AKA McDreamy— died. But now, we all can feel a little bit more at ease since last night the show’s creator Shonda Rhimes FINALLY gave us some closure.

Now….time for the recap:

The death of Derek Shepherd (AKA Patrick Dempsey) was one of THE MOST devastating things in Grey’s Anatomy’s 11-season history. (Obvi…..)

 In the two episodes that followed the one in which Derek died (the April 23 episode, “How To Save A Life”), the show skipped much of the mourning process by jumping ahead in time. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was missing for most of the April 30 episode, “She’s Leaving Home,” having fled with her children, and the May 7 episode, “Time Stops,” picked up more than a year after Derek’s death.
But on the May 14 season finale, called “You’re My Home,” Meredith gave her sister-in-law Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) the last voicemail she received from her late husband/Amelia’s late brother. And both Amelia and fans finally got some much-needed closure.
 Here’s what it said:

 “Hey, it’s me. I’m on the ferry. I just wanted to say that, um… god, I wish you could see this. Weather’s classic Seattle. Oh, the water is so blue. It may be the most perfect ferryboat ride I’ve ever had in my life.”

  The screen then flashed to Derek on the ferry, leaving the message for his wife.
 
 He was thinking about his future with his family, who he loves so much. But, of course, fans know they would never get the chance to ride the ferry together all day.
The moment was so emotional, even Grey’s creator Shonda Rhimes took to Twitter to express her sadness:

But I guess we should’ve known…

"Grey's Anatomy" Fans Finally Got The Derek Shepherd Closure They Needed

Ugh…. *sigh*

Credit: http://www.buzzfeed.com/emilyorley/greys-anatomy-season-11-finale-derek-shepherd#.qi1vywDd3

derek dies , derek shepherd , finale , greys , Greys Anatomy , greys anatomy spoiler , McDreamy , mcsteamy , meredith and derek , meredith grey , Patrick Dempsey , patrick dempsey character , patrick dempsey dies , season finale , spoiler

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 month ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 7 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 10 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 11 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 12 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close