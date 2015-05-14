Late Night News Recap: See The Newest Trailer For ‘The Intern,’ Ciara’s First Week Sales Are In & More!

Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro become an unexpected dynamic duo in their upcoming film together called The Intern, with the newest trailer having just been released. In an unlikely sort of scenarios, De Niro’s character becomes the intern of Hathaway’s CEO role, and an odd, but beautiful, friendship is formed. [Deadline]

Ciara‘s newest album Jackie, which dropped last week, has debuted at number 17 on the Billboard 200, and her first week sale numbers are in. The new studio project from the “I Bet” singer has approximately sold around 25,000 units in the first week, as compared to her previous album Ciara, which sold 95,000. [Rap-Up]

Method Man has starred and made cameos in a lot of films over the years, but he’s landing himself another major comedy role. The Wu-Tang rapper has signed on to play the lead role in Key & Peele‘s upcoming movie, Keanu, where a clan of friends act as drug dealers to save their friend. [VIBE]

Mac Miller is back on the new music scene with another new banger, which was premiered by DJ Clockwork on Sway In The Morning this week. The new track, called “I Got This Beat In My Head,” and it’s just what you would expect from the experimental lyricist. [Miss Info]

The Amy Winehouse documentary will see the light of day a lot sooner than fans initially expected, and has an official release date. Fans of the late singer will be able to see the film on July 10, with select fans in New York, Los Angeles, and the United Kingdom getting the chance to see it before then on July 3. [Complex]

