Music NOW
Home

Nicki Minaj Previews Her Upcoming Visuals For “The Night Is Still Young”

Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Even though she’s been focusing hard on getting back with her rap roots, Nicki Minaj hasn’t abandoned her admiration for pop music.

The “All Things Go” femcee is gearing up to perform at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, and she’s also planning on dropping her visuals for her track “The Night Is Still Young.”

Instagram Photo

The song has a more pop/EDM sense to it off of her recent The Pinkprint album, which Nicki previewed upcoming visuals for on her Instagram.

By the brief looks of it, the video is definitely going to help her loyal fans bring in the summer season with a bang.

Check out the preview to Nicki’s “The Night Is Still Young” music video above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

NBA All-Star Game 2015

All Coupled Up: Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill's Cutest Moments

10 photos Launch gallery

All Coupled Up: Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill's Cutest Moments

Continue reading All Coupled Up: Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill’s Cutest Moments

All Coupled Up: Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill's Cutest Moments

Nicki Minaj Previews Her Upcoming Visuals For “The Night Is Still Young” was originally published on globalgrind.com

music video , New Video , Nicki Minaj , preview , the night is still young

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close