Amber Rose Proves Her Cakes Are Real

Amber Rose always keeps it real with her loyal fans and followers, and it looks like she has no problem proving that.

The model recently went on RuPaul‘s Good Work plastic surgery talk show, where she was confronted about her famous assets that have people wondering if it’s all the way real.

The host asked to touch Amber’s cakes, to which she turned right around and let him get two handfuls of her all natural booty.

She even helped him out, exclaiming, “You’ve gotta lift it like that.”

RuPaul told the viewers and audience, “This s— is real. This case is closed! I love it.”

Well, that’s that. See the video of Amber proving her assets being all natural above.

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Amber Rose & Kanye West's Most Loving Moments 23 photos Launch gallery Amber Rose & Kanye West's Most Loving Moments 1. PDA On A 1000 Source:Getty 1 of 23 2. Love Never Looked So Golden Source:Getty 2 of 23 3. Dinner Dates & Laughs Source:Getty 3 of 23 4. Fashion Addicts Source:Getty 4 of 23 5. Red Carpet Killers Source:Getty 5 of 23 6. At NYFW Source:Getty 6 of 23 7. Kanye & His Muse Source:Getty 7 of 23 8. Meeting Vivienne Westwood Source:Getty 8 of 23 9. So Hip-Hop Source:Getty 9 of 23 10. Hennessy Dreams Source:Getty 10 of 23 11. Whispering Sweet Nothings Source:Getty 11 of 23 12. Ravishing In Red Source:Getty 12 of 23 13. When Everyone Was Happy Source:Getty 13 of 23 14. Stuntin' Source:Getty 14 of 23 15. Chug, Chug, Chug, Source:Getty 15 of 23 16. Night Of The Infamous "Taylor Swift" Incident Source:Getty 16 of 23 17. Running Through Hollywood Source:Getty 17 of 23 18. Club Cuddling Source:Getty 18 of 23 19. Kanye & His Space Babe Source:Getty 19 of 23 20. Front Row Romance Source:Getty 20 of 23 21. Black & White Bliss Source:Getty 21 of 23 22. Squad Source:Getty 22 of 23 23. Kamber...During Happy Times Source:Getty 23 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading Amber Rose & Kanye West’s Most Loving Moments Amber Rose & Kanye West's Most Loving Moments

Amber Rose Proves Her Cakes Are Real was originally published on globalgrind.com