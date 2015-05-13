Entertainment News
Amber Rose Proves Her Cakes Are Real

Amber Rose always keeps it real with her loyal fans and followers, and it looks like she has no problem proving that.

The model recently went on RuPaul‘s Good Work plastic surgery talk show, where she was confronted about her famous assets that have people wondering if it’s all the way real.

The host asked to touch Amber’s cakes, to which she turned right around and let him get two handfuls of her all natural booty.

She even helped him out, exclaiming, “You’ve gotta lift it like that.”

RuPaul told the viewers and audience, “This s— is real. This case is closed! I love it.”

Well, that’s that. See the video of Amber proving her assets being all natural above.

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Amber Rose Proves Her Cakes Are Real was originally published on globalgrind.com

