Tyga Claims his Ex Is Bitter Because He’s Moved On To Kylie Jenner

tyga, king cairo

Tyga is in full attack mode in his efforts to gain sole custody of his son from ex Blac Chyna.

The “Loyal” rapper is now saying his baby mama is just bitter because he’s totally over their relationship. Sources close to Tyga revealed to TMZ:

He doesn’t think his relationship with Kylie is any reflection on his ability to be a good dad … and no one — not even BC — can legitimately question his parenting skills.

Tyga believes Chyna is only trying to get full custody of 2-year-old King Cairo because he moved on to Kylie Jenner and has no interest in reconciling. But let’s not forget, Tyga was the one texting his ex about becoming a family again.

The couple doesn’t have a formal custody agreement, but it looks like they are preparing for an all-out war. Stay tuned.

Tyga Claims his Ex Is Bitter Because He's Moved On To Kylie Jenner

