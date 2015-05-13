Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kris Jenner Shows Support For Bruce Jenner During His Transition

Leave a comment

World Premiere of 'Mulan'

Kris Jenner is standing by her ex-husband Bruce Jenner as he transitions into becoming a woman.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stopped by Kelly Rutherford’s Children’s Justice Campaign event in Beverly Hills on Tuesday and spoke about Bruce, but kept it along the family line verbatim. Support, Support, Support.

“[The] family’s doing great, and Bruce is doing great. And everybody’s super supportive,” she said.

And how is Kris herself adjusting to the situation? “Good,” she told reporters. “[I’m] really happy for him,” she added.

Kris has come under fire in the media for not being there for Bruce, but she’s rearranging that narrative now.

Bruce’s gender transition storyline will have its own special two-part episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, set to air on E! beginning on May 17th.

SOURCE: US Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Every Time Kris Jenner Thought She Was The 4th Kardashian Sister (PHOTOS)

4 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Kris Jenner Thought She Was The 4th Kardashian Sister (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Every Time Kris Jenner Thought She Was The 4th Kardashian Sister (PHOTOS)

Every Time Kris Jenner Thought She Was The 4th Kardashian Sister (PHOTOS)

Kris Jenner Shows Support For Bruce Jenner During His Transition was originally published on globalgrind.com

bruce jenner , Family , gender transition , kardashians , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , kris jenner , transitioning

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close