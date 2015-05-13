Kris Jenner is standing by her ex-husband Bruce Jenner as he transitions into becoming a woman.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stopped by Kelly Rutherford’s Children’s Justice Campaign event in Beverly Hills on Tuesday and spoke about Bruce, but kept it along the family line verbatim. Support, Support, Support.

“[The] family’s doing great, and Bruce is doing great. And everybody’s super supportive,” she said. And how is Kris herself adjusting to the situation? “Good,” she told reporters. “[I’m] really happy for him,” she added.

Kris has come under fire in the media for not being there for Bruce, but she’s rearranging that narrative now.

Bruce’s gender transition storyline will have its own special two-part episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, set to air on E! beginning on May 17th.

SOURCE: US Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Kris Jenner Shows Support For Bruce Jenner During His Transition was originally published on globalgrind.com