Britney Spears & Iggy Azalea “Pretty Girls” (NEW VIDEO)

All around the world, there’s pretty girls.

Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea release the leopard print and hair crimp-filled video for their collaborative single “Pretty Girls.”

Shot in Los Angeles, the video kicks off with Iggy Azalea, who’s an alien, landing in Britney Spears’ backyard pool. Like most valley girls, Britney takes it upon herself to give Iggy a “pretty girl” makeover.

The video is filled with vintage reminders: like the very first cell phone, ’80s-inspired hairdos, and an old cherry red Mustang. And if you love dancing Britney, you’re in luck. Britney Spears gets down on the dance floor like it’s the ’99-2000s.

Fun fact: Iggy Azalea co-directed this video with Cameron Duddy.

Watch the “Pretty Girls” above.

Britney Spears & Iggy Azalea “Pretty Girls” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

britney spears , Iggy Azalea , New Video

