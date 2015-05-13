Kendrick Lamar Receives California Honor – Icon Award

Music NOW
Despite the hardships that he expresses through his music, Kendrick Lamar seems to be on top of the world.

After his album To Pimp A Butterfly topped the charts, and he’s landed a role in Taylor Swift‘s new video, the Compton MC has been honored with a prestigious award to add to his long list of achievements.

Earlier today, the California State Senate honored K-Dot with the 35th Senate District’s Generational Icon Award, which was presented by Senator Isadore Hall, III.

He received the award for giving back hundreds of thousands of dollars towards his West Coast city community to support music, sports, and after-school programs.

Kendrick said in his acceptance speech:

“It’s definitely an honor to be right here in front of you guys,” he told the senators. “Being from the city of Compton, and knowing the parks that I played at, and the neighborhoods, I always thought how great the opportunity would be to give back to my community off what I do in music. In order to do that for my city all the way to a state standpoint and have these young kids look at me as some type of inspiration, it’s really an honor, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for honoring me today.”

Is there anything Kendrick can’t accomplish? See the full video of the honor being presented to him above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

