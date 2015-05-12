Music NOW
Late Night News Recap: Lea Michele Tributes To Cory Menteith For His Birthday & More!

It’s been almost two years since Cory Monteith‘s tragic death, which saddened the entire Glee fan community, but most of all his girlfriend Lea Michele. The star of the show they starred in together did a tribute to her late beau, writing, “I know you’re serenading everyone right now.. We love you Cory! Happy Birthday.” [CBS News]

Raekwon has been making power moves as he’s released his new album F.I.L.A., and now he’s dropping the visuals to his newest single “1,2 1,2″ with Snoop Dogg. Featuring a cameo from Dame Dash, who busts out some dance moves, the Chef lays down some serious lyrics. [Miss Info]

Kristin Cavallari already has quite the beautiful family with her husband Jay Cutler, and now she’s adding a third child into the mix. The Hills star recently made the announcement that she is pregnant with another baby, following her other two, as she wrote, “We’re at it again! Thrilled to announce baby number 3 is on the way! The Cutler crew keeps on growin’!” [People]

Waka Flocka fans in Australia and New Zealand got some bad news, as the hip-hop star had to cancel his upcoming dates for his tour in the two countries. According to reports, the Turn-Up God was denied entry into the countries by the Australian Government Department of Immigration and Border Protection for some recent firearm and drug charges. [HipHopDX]

