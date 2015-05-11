Music NOW
Watch Kanye West’s Speech After Accepting His Honorary Doctorate Degree From The Art Institute Of Chicago

Earlier today, Kanye West was recognized by the School of the Art Institute of Chicago for his impact in hip-hop, music, and art overall, earning himself an honorary doctorate degree.

The “All Day” rapper and super-producer was given the degree from the college, where he followed it up with a full-length speech that was nothing short of what you could expect from Yeezy on the mic.

The speech and honor are certainly significant to `Ye, as he continuously expressed how his mother, Donda West, always wanted him to get his college degree, despite dropping out.

His wife, Kim Kardashian, also shared her excitement over the honor on Instagram, captioning the photo:

Dr. Kanye West!!!!!!! I’m so proud of you baby & I know your mom would be so proud too!!!!

Watch Kanye’s full acceptance speech of his honorary doctorate in the video above.

