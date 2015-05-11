Watch Kanye West’s Speech After Accepting His Honorary Doctorate Degree From The Art Institute Of Chicago

Earlier today, Kanye West was recognized by the School of the Art Institute of Chicago for his impact in hip-hop, music, and art overall, earning himself an honorary doctorate degree.

The “All Day” rapper and super-producer was given the degree from the college, where he followed it up with a full-length speech that was nothing short of what you could expect from Yeezy on the mic.

The speech and honor are certainly significant to `Ye, as he continuously expressed how his mother, Donda West, always wanted him to get his college degree, despite dropping out.

His wife, Kim Kardashian, also shared her excitement over the honor on Instagram, captioning the photo:

Dr. Kanye West!!!!!!! I’m so proud of you baby & I know your mom would be so proud too!!!!

Watch Kanye’s full acceptance speech of his honorary doctorate in the video above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Kim, Kanye, & More Celebs Attend The TIME 100 Gala 15 photos Launch gallery Kim, Kanye, & More Celebs Attend The TIME 100 Gala 1. As usual, Bradley Cooper cleaned up nice. Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. Amy Schumer's hilarious stunt on the red carpet. Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. KimYe's priceless reaction. Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. Karlie Kloss and Naomi Campbell. Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. Selfie time with the director of "Empire," Lee Daniels. Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. Girl Power! Laverne Cox, Kim, and Naomi Campbell. Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. Kim and Lee Daniels. Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. Mr. and Mrs. West. Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. Kim embraces Martha Stewart. Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. The couple of the night. Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. All that power. Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. Yeezy hit the stage as well. Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. KimYe with Mia Farrow. Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. The Wests share a laugh with Gayle King. Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. The Wests sat alongside TIME's managing editor and Bradley Cooper. Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Kim, Kanye, & More Celebs Attend The TIME 100 Gala Kim, Kanye, & More Celebs Attend The TIME 100 Gala

Watch Kanye West’s Speech After Accepting His Honorary Doctorate Degree From The Art Institute Of Chicago was originally published on globalgrind.com