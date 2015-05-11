Entertainment News
Happy Mother’s Day! Here’s How Your Favorite Celebrities Celebrated The Holiday

Mother’s Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean we ever stop loving our moms. Celebrities took to Instagram yesterday to show love to the female figures in their lives: mothers, wives, sisters, and more.

Beyonce celebrated Miss Tina Knowles by posting a side-by-side of her and her mom next to her and her own daughter Blue. So sweet.

Kylie switched it up by giving Khloe a shout-out.

Kylie also big-upped her momager Kris Jenner as well.

Diddy stepped it up by commending the mothers of his children for putting up with his bullshit.

Topping it out was Kanye, who went all out for his wife Kim Kardashian. He got Kim more roses than one could imagine, along with an orchestra at dinner.

Ciara sang a special song for her baby boy Future.

Check out how some other celebs celebrated their mothers this holiday.

beyonce , Ciara , Family , Kanye West , kendall jenner , Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , kylie jenner , mom , mothers , mothers day , north west , solange

