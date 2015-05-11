Happy Mother’s Day! Here’s How Your Favorite Celebrities Celebrated The Holiday

Mother’s Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean we ever stop loving our moms. Celebrities took to Instagram yesterday to show love to the female figures in their lives: mothers, wives, sisters, and more.

Beyonce celebrated Miss Tina Knowles by posting a side-by-side of her and her mom next to her and her own daughter Blue. So sweet.

Kylie switched it up by giving Khloe a shout-out.

Kylie also big-upped her momager Kris Jenner as well.

Diddy stepped it up by commending the mothers of his children for putting up with his bullshit.

Topping it out was Kanye, who went all out for his wife Kim Kardashian. He got Kim more roses than one could imagine, along with an orchestra at dinner.

Ciara sang a special song for her baby boy Future.

Check out how some other celebs celebrated their mothers this holiday.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

2015 Mother's Day Round Up: Beyonce, The Kardashians, Rihanna, & More 12 photos Launch gallery 2015 Mother's Day Round Up: Beyonce, The Kardashians, Rihanna, & More 1. 😍- Khloe Source: 1 of 12 2. happy Mother's Day to my twin! - Tyga Source: 2 of 12 3. Happy Mother's Day to the mother of my daughters for giving birth to the most perfect daughters a man could have #hustleforyourlastnamenotyourfirst #InvestInWomen - Dame Dash Source: 3 of 12 4. @misahylton happy Mother's Day! May God continue to bless you! Thank you for being a great mother! Love you - Diddy Source: 4 of 12 5. Happy MOTHER's DAY @ladykp I thank God for you! I love YOU! -- Diddy Source: 5 of 12 6. I feel so blessed that my daughter gets to grow up knowing my amazing beautiful grand mother. Life is all about memories so take lots of pics and cherish all of the good memories! #HappyMothersDay - Kim K Source: 6 of 12 7. The best thing in life is free and it's right here. Happy Mother's Day! --Scott Disick Source: 7 of 12 8. #mama ❤️ - Zoe Kravitz Source: 8 of 12 9. ❤️ -- Zoe Kravitz Source: 9 of 12 10. Life Is What You Make Of It. I Choose Happiness, and To Be The Best Woman and Mom I Can Be! #HappyMothersDay -- Ciara Source: 10 of 12 11. Happy Mother's Day to the woman who taught me that anything Is possible with hard work, and never doubted me for a second. I love you @tinashemomma -- Tinashe Source: 11 of 12 12. -- Kelly Rowland Source: 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading 2015 Mother’s Day Round Up: Beyonce, The Kardashians, Rihanna, & More 2015 Mother's Day Round Up: Beyonce, The Kardashians, Rihanna, & More

