Kylie Jenner Clears Up “High As F*ck” Snapchat Video, Reveals She Graduates High School In One Month

Kylie Jenner wants to set the record straight about a recent video she posted on Snapchat , in which she seemingly commented that she was “high as fuck.”

According to the youngest sister of the krew, that isn’t what was said at all.

Check out the video above and listen for yourself.

Kylie also revealed that despite rumors, she’ll be graduating from high school in one month.

Meanwhile, her big sister Kendall doesn’t have a care in the world. She was spotted having a hell of a time singing along to Nicki Minaj‘s “Super Bass” during karaoke over the weekend.

Get ’em, Barb!

Kylie Jenner Clears Up “High As F*ck” Snapchat Video, Reveals She Graduates High School In One Month was originally published on globalgrind.com

