Kylie Jenner Clears Up “High As F*ck” Snapchat Video, Reveals She Graduates High School In One Month

Kylie Jenner wants to set the record straight about a recent video she posted on Snapchat , in which she seemingly commented that she was “high as fuck.”
According to the youngest sister of the krew, that isn’t what was said at all.
I did a snapchat saying my chicken was “good as f*ck” eating Popeyes for the 1st time and apparently people think I said high as f*ck
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 9, 2015
I DID NOT say that
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 9, 2015
sorry to disappoint everyone who thinks I’m this wild child. The media is mean & I try not to look @ it. So sorry 4 the late statement. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 9, 2015
Check out the video above and listen for yourself.
Kylie also revealed that despite rumors, she’ll be graduating from high school in one month.
I do school every weekday :) again don’t believe everything you read. https://t.co/JVUnD5ZwRP
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 9, 2015
Yes. 1 more month https://t.co/86HTsnCOW7
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 9, 2015
Meanwhile, her big sister Kendall doesn’t have a care in the world. She was spotted having a hell of a time singing along to Nicki Minaj‘s “Super Bass” during karaoke over the weekend.
Get ’em, Barb!
