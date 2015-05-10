Kim Kardashian looks good everywhere she goes – this weekend her destination is Brazil!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality tv star and entrepreneur was spotted arriving at LAX in a tight white crop top and matching skirt, keeping her head down while paparazzi took flicks of her angelic ‘fit.

After getting on the plane, Kim shared a cute selfie that revealed her exotic destination.

Speaking of selfies, will North West‘s mama be putting out Selfish, Pt. 2? Bitch, she might be.

Apparently, she just found selfies that she wanted to include in the book she just dropped.

You guys!!!!!! OMG guess what I just found?!?! I’m so pissed u have no idea! I’ve been looking for this for a year to put in Selfish!!!!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 9, 2015

I just found all of the selfies I took while driving @khloekardashian to jail!!!!! Do u remember that episode!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 9, 2015

I’m so annoyed! I wanted these to be in Selfish! So what do I do? Post them? Save them &add them in a reprint of a Selfish? They are so good — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 9, 2015

I literally searched everywhere for these jail pics & of course now I find them! I wanted them to be in Selfish sooooo bad! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 9, 2015

Ok calling Rizzoli to see if we can make another limited edition with these pics! They are sooooo good & bring back memories! #SELFISH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 9, 2015

Wait on it.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News, Instagram

Kim K. Heads To Brazil In Kurve-Hugging ‘Fit & Teases Second “Selfish” Book was originally published on globalgrind.com