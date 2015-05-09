Entertainment News
Home

Random Naked Woman Found In Chris Brown’s Bed Reportedly Not “Crazy,” Pleads Not Guilty

Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

On Thursday, reports about Chris Brown finding a random naked woman in his bed surfaced – she’d apparently been in his home for a few days, spray painted “Mrs. Brown” all over two of his luxury vehicles, and more.

Though the famed singer quickly took to Instagram to tell fans about his encounter with the “crazy” woman, it turns out she may actually be very sane, which is twice as scary if you ask us.

TMZ reports:

Amira Ayeb is appearing before a judge for the first time since getting arrested in Brown’s home on Wednesday night. She will be charged with stalking, vandalism and burglary.

Ayeb allegedly spray painted “MRS. BROWN” all over Chris’ expensive rides — and also, “I LOVE YOU” on his kitchen counter. They say she broke into the house on Saturday, May 2 — so, she allegedly made herself very at home.

Prosecutors will ask for her bail to be set at $220,000.

Ayeb is not being held on a 5150, according to the site.

TMZ broke the story — Ayeb is an aspiring singer from Tunisia, and refers to herself as Mrs. Brown in several online postings.

You’d think a psychiatric hold might be in order — considering the nature of the alleged crime — but police did NOT place her on a 5150 … and so far the defense hasn’t raised her mental health as an issue.

And the latest update:

Ayeb plead not guilty and the judge put a protective order in place … for 3 YEARS. She remains in custody as of Friday afternoon.

This is a curious case – and not what anyone wants to come home to after an epic Las Vegas vacation.

Stay tuned.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Random Naked Woman Found In Chris Brown’s Bed Reportedly Not “Crazy,” Pleads Not Guilty was originally published on globalgrind.com

amira ayeb , california , Chris Brown , fan , Naked Woman , not guilty , nude

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close