Random Naked Woman Found In Chris Brown’s Bed Reportedly Not “Crazy,” Pleads Not Guilty

On Thursday, reports about Chris Brown finding a random naked woman in his bed surfaced – she’d apparently been in his home for a few days, spray painted “Mrs. Brown” all over two of his luxury vehicles, and more.

Though the famed singer quickly took to Instagram to tell fans about his encounter with the “crazy” woman, it turns out she may actually be very sane, which is twice as scary if you ask us.

TMZ reports:

Amira Ayeb is appearing before a judge for the first time since getting arrested in Brown’s home on Wednesday night. She will be charged with stalking, vandalism and burglary. Ayeb allegedly spray painted “MRS. BROWN” all over Chris’ expensive rides — and also, “I LOVE YOU” on his kitchen counter. They say she broke into the house on Saturday, May 2 — so, she allegedly made herself very at home. Prosecutors will ask for her bail to be set at $220,000.

Ayeb is not being held on a 5150, according to the site.

TMZ broke the story — Ayeb is an aspiring singer from Tunisia, and refers to herself as Mrs. Brown in several online postings. You’d think a psychiatric hold might be in order — considering the nature of the alleged crime — but police did NOT place her on a 5150 … and so far the defense hasn’t raised her mental health as an issue.

And the latest update:

Ayeb plead not guilty and the judge put a protective order in place … for 3 YEARS. She remains in custody as of Friday afternoon.

This is a curious case – and not what anyone wants to come home to after an epic Las Vegas vacation.

Stay tuned.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

