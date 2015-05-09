Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian Tells Kylie Not To Get Carried Away With Lip Fillers, Khloe & Kendall Hit Up A Clippers Game

Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at Clipper basketball game in Los Angeles

Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner looked super cute at last night’s Clippers game in Los Angeles.

Rocking some pretty amazing shoes, both sisters dressed up their cute and casual looks with dope accessories.

They were seen smiling, snacking, and sharing laughs all night and if you haven’t heard, the Clippers beat the Houston Rockets in what was game 3 of the Western Conference Semi Playoffs (124-99).

Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at Clipper basketball game in Los Angeles

As Khloe and Kendall spent their Friday night at the Staples Center, a new Keeping Up With The Kardashians clip hit the ‘net and it is yet another preview concerning Kylie Jenner‘s lips.

Kim Kardashian tells the youngest sister of the bunch not to get too carried away with temporary lip fillers, and also advises her to own up to the procedure if the media starts asking about it.

Watch above and leave your thoughts below. The cat is officially out of the bag.

Instagram Photo

P.S. Get a load of Khloe’s insanely small waist.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News 

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's Transformation

6 photos Launch gallery

Kylie Jenner's Transformation

Continue reading Kylie Jenner’s Transformation

Kylie Jenner's Transformation

Kim Kardashian Tells Kylie Not To Get Carried Away With Lip Fillers, Khloe & Kendall Hit Up A Clippers Game was originally published on globalgrind.com

