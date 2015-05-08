The new Fuller House series coming to Netflix certainly has fans at the edges of their seats to see who will return from the original Full House sitcom, and it looks like they landed one more original. Dave Coulier, who played Uncle Joey on the 90’s show, has officially signed on to join the rest of the nostalgic cast for the revamped series. He shared the news on Instagram by posing with the show’s director. [Seattle Pi]

Prayers up for Sam Smith, as he is going to undergo surgery to repair his damaged vocal cords, and has cancelled concerts due to the unfortunate injury. He posted to his social media, stating, “I am very upset to announce I have been battling to get my vocal cords better the last 10 days but unfortunately they haven’t recovered and I am going to need surgery.” [GossipCop]

It looks like The Weeknd might be off the market, as the singer is reportedly dating model Bella Hadid. A source revealed the news, saying that the two have been going on dates with her older sister Gigi Hadid, as well as her boyfriend Cody Simpson. [Us Weekly]

It looks like Action Bronson has a big name in Hollywood to add to his biggest fans list, as Jonah Hill recently claimed to be his “#1″ fan while interviewing him for Interview Magazine. The actor revealed that “Barry Horowitz” and “Buddy Guy” off his Dr. Lecter mixtape were his favorite tracks, and listened to them to get into character for Wolf Of Wall Street. [HipHopDX]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Late Night News Recap: Dave Coulier Signs On For ‘Fuller House’ To Bring Back Uncle Joey, Sam Smith Gets Vocal Surgery & More! was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: