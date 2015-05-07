Music NOW
Home

Jamie Foxx Performs “Baby’s In Love” On ‘The Ellen Show’

Leave a comment

Jamie Foxx might have been met with a fair amount of criticism after his National Anthem performance at the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao fight this past weekend, but he’s making up for it.

After his interview on The Ellen Show this week, the crooner took to the main stage where he performed his new single “Baby’s In Love” from his new album Hollywood.

The funky soulful track features some serious vocals from Jamie, which he made sure to give to the enthusiastic crowd for the performance.

See Jamie’s performance of the new track above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Jamie Foxx Performs “Baby’s In Love” On ‘The Ellen Show’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

baby's in love , ellen degeneres , Hollywood , Jamie Foxx , performance , The Ellen Degeneres Show , the ellen show

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close