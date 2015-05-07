Jamie Foxx Performs “Baby’s In Love” On ‘The Ellen Show’

Jamie Foxx might have been met with a fair amount of criticism after his National Anthem performance at the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao fight this past weekend, but he’s making up for it.

After his interview on The Ellen Show this week, the crooner took to the main stage where he performed his new single “Baby’s In Love” from his new album Hollywood.

The funky soulful track features some serious vocals from Jamie, which he made sure to give to the enthusiastic crowd for the performance.

See Jamie’s performance of the new track above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

