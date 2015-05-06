Music NOW
Home

Shaggy “I Need Your Love (Miami Club Remix)” (NEW MUSIC)

Leave a comment

 

Shaggy at SiriusXM

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Shaggy always knows how to roll out the hits for his fans, and is giving us another party anthem to turn up to for the summer.

The Jamaican artist’s latest hit “I Need Your Love” has been all over the pop party scene, and now it’s getting a brand new version as a tribute to the Miami Club nightlife.

If you’ve ever been to LIV or Mansion, then this track remixed by Derek Rhodes, Nick Steffen and Jeff Molner will have you right back on that dance floor.

Check out the new version of Shaggy’s “I Need Your Love” below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Shaggy “I Need Your Love (Miami Club Remix)” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

i need your love , miami clubs , new music , remix , shaggy

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close