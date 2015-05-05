Yesterday, the hip-hop community was buzzing over the news that Drake was going to be on the remix to Fetty Wap‘s new track “My Way,” and now it’s officially here.
The Remy Boyz soundcloud page dropped the track to their profile, following a leak that appeared online this morning containing a low quality version of the song.
Drizzy tweeted about the Fetty Wap collab:
I like all my S’s with two lines thru them shits.
— Drizzy (@Drake) May 5, 2015
This is definitely another big milestone for Fetty, after the worldwide success of “Trap Queen,” with the remix having dropped earlier today.
Listen to Drizzy hop on Fetty Wap’s “My Way” below.
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Nicki Minaj, Drake, & Lil Wayne "Only" Music Video (PHOTOS)
Nicki Minaj, Drake, & Lil Wayne "Only" Music Video (PHOTOS)
1. Nicki Minaj Dressed In An All-Black Lingerie Get Up1 of 10
2. Nicki & Wayne2 of 10
3. Busty Barb3 of 10
4. Tunechi & Nicki4 of 10
5. Nicki Minaj keep it blazing on the set of her new vid, literally.5 of 10
6. NIcki Minaj On The Set Of "Only"6 of 10
7. The Look Away7 of 10
8. Aubrey & Onika8 of 10
9. Nicki stands tall and proud on the set of "Only".9 of 10
10. The YMCMB clan takes their reign to the screen with "Only"10 of 10
Fetty Wap Feat. Drake “My Way Remix” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com