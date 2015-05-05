Fetty Wap Feat. Drake “My Way Remix” (NEW MUSIC)

Yesterday, the hip-hop community was buzzing over the news that Drake was going to be on the remix to Fetty Wap‘s new track “My Way,” and now it’s officially here.

The Remy Boyz soundcloud page dropped the track to their profile, following a leak that appeared online this morning containing a low quality version of the song.

Drizzy tweeted about the Fetty Wap collab:

I like all my S’s with two lines thru them shits. — Drizzy (@Drake) May 5, 2015

This is definitely another big milestone for Fetty, after the worldwide success of “Trap Queen,” with the remix having dropped earlier today.

Listen to Drizzy hop on Fetty Wap’s “My Way” below.

