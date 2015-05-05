Entertainment News
Watch The Emotional Moment Bruce Jenner Reveals His Deepest Secret To Daughter Kendall

Bruce Jenner‘s journey is far from over – in fact, he’s just getting started.

After telling the world he’s suffered from gender dysphoria for pretty much his entire life, personal footage of when he confessed to his family will be aired on E!.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: About Bruce is sure to be a tear-jerker, as preview clips of Kendall Jenner crying and walking away after her father reveals his secret have surfaced. Though it may appear that Kendall is mad or sad, she’s not either of those things, telling the camera when she steps away:

“He’s the most amazing person I know. I couldn’t ask for a better dad. He taught me how to ride a bike and be the tomboy that I am.”

There’s also footage of Bruce speaking to Kim Kardashian about a few of his more feminine attributes. It’s not clear if this is the first time Bruce spoke to Kim about his femininity, but she seems to be one of the kids who knew the longest and takes the taped conversation lightheartedly.

Watch above as he tells the most glamorous Kardashian that he could do her makeup.

SOURCE: E! Online

Watch The Emotional Moment Bruce Jenner Reveals His Deepest Secret To Daughter Kendall was originally published on globalgrind.com

