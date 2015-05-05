Entertainment News
Home

Miguel Is Finally Getting Sued For That Infamous Leg Drop

Leave a comment

Celebrities arrive at the Met Gala 2015

Miguel has to lawyer up ASAP, because the woman he accidentally leg-dropped two years ago at the Billboard Awards has finally decided to sue the “Sure Thing” singer.

TMZ reports:

Cindy Tsai says she took the brunt when Miguel came up short and landed on her head. She says her cabeza met the catwalk … hard.

Tsai is suing Miguel — as well as the MGM Grand Hotel, where the event was held — for negligence and is seeking damages to cover medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

Seems like a long time to decide to take legal action, but we’ll see how this pans out. No word from the MGM or Miguel as of yet.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Jay Z, Miguel, 50 Cent, & More Get Photobombed By Stacks, Their Bodyguard (PHOTOS)

22 photos Launch gallery

Jay Z, Miguel, 50 Cent, & More Get Photobombed By Stacks, Their Bodyguard (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Jay Z, Miguel, 50 Cent, & More Get Photobombed By Stacks, Their Bodyguard (PHOTOS)

Jay Z, Miguel, 50 Cent, & More Get Photobombed By Stacks, Their Bodyguard (PHOTOS)

Miguel Is Finally Getting Sued For That Infamous Leg Drop was originally published on globalgrind.com

accident , Billboard Awards , fans , Lawsuit , Leg Drop , Miguel

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close