Miguel has to lawyer up ASAP, because the woman he accidentally leg-dropped two years ago at the Billboard Awards has finally decided to sue the “Sure Thing” singer.

TMZ reports:

Cindy Tsai says she took the brunt when Miguel came up short and landed on her head. She says her cabeza met the catwalk … hard. Tsai is suing Miguel — as well as the MGM Grand Hotel, where the event was held — for negligence and is seeking damages to cover medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

Seems like a long time to decide to take legal action, but we’ll see how this pans out. No word from the MGM or Miguel as of yet.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Miguel Is Finally Getting Sued For That Infamous Leg Drop was originally published on globalgrind.com