Miguel & Wale Drop An Ode To Morning Sex With ‘Coffee (F–king)’

Miguel has been a fan of releasing three-track EPs for awhile now, and he dropped one last December. One of the songs, “Coffee,” was featured on that EP, but now Miguel has released it with an appearance from Wale. The song title got remixed a little bit as well… it’s now “Coffee (F–king).” Look for a full-length album coming from Miguel soon. The singer said he’s close to being done with his project, Wild Heart. Check out his latest, “Coffee (F–king)” below.

