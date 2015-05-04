Miguel has been a fan of releasing three-track EPs for awhile now, and he dropped one last December. One of the songs, “Coffee,” was featured on that EP, but now Miguel has released it with an appearance from Wale. The song title got remixed a little bit as well… it’s now “Coffee (F–king).” Look for a full-length album coming from Miguel soon. The singer said he’s close to being done with his project, Wild Heart. Check out his latest, “Coffee (F–king)” below.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Zion And Lennox On Making Romantic Melodies That Aren’t Cheesy [EXCLUSIVE]

Omarion Confirms Return To ‘LAHH,’ Breaks Down Jhene Aiko’s ‘Like Groceries’ Lyric [VIDEO]

What Should Jay Z Perform At His TIDAL Concert? Peep Our B-Sides Setlist

Madonna Blasts Drake For Begging For A Kiss At Coachella

Miguel & Wale Drop An Ode To Morning Sex With ‘Coffee (F–king)’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: