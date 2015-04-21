Yelawolf’s sophomore studio album Love Story is now available for purchase and streaming.

The 18-track collection features just one guest appearance from Yelawolf’s label boss Eminem. The project is a follow-up to Yela’s debut album Radioactive that was released in late 2011 under Em’s Shady Records imprint.

During an interview with Complex last month, the Gadsden, Ala. rapper explained why he believes Love Story will be the album “that changes things” for him.

“The title came from just the passion to continue,” Yelawolf says. “The story is my love for what I do. Love Story — it’s a play on words. My life and my music is my love story and that’s the only thing that keeps me doing what I do. It ain’t the money. It ain’t the fans. It’s not fame. It’s not whatever, it’s my personal passion. It’s my love for fucking hearing music that I make. That creative space, man, it’s a high. It’s a constant buzz, man, getting in there and making records. I don’t think it’ll ever go away, man. I’ll do it until I’m gone. I think that Love Story is going to be the album that changes things for me.”

Stream Yelawolf’s Love Story via Spotify below.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

J. Cole Gives Puppy Love A Clever Twist In Latest Video

Kanye West Is A Member Of Diddy’s Hitmen Now

Street Scriptures: Five Non-Gang Starr Verses To Honor Guru’s Legacy

Kanye West Joined The Weeknd For A Coachella Surprise Performance

Stream Yelawolf’s New Album, ‘Love Story’ Now was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: