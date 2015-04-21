Rihanna Handles Bridesmaid Duties For Her Friend & Turns Up In Honor Of 4/20

When the bad gal is bad, she’s very bad. But when she’s good, she’s the best person to have by your side. Case in point? Rihanna was a bridesmaid in her friend Jenn Rosales‘ wedding yesterday.

In true stoner style, the wedding took place in Hawaii on the weekend of 4/20 and RiRi had some kind and supportive words for Jenn:

#davis420wedding I can’t believe this day is finally upon us!!!!! I’m so happy and so proud to see my big sis @jennnrosales and my big bro @the_aa become one today!!! A wedding is a celebration of a marriage!!! That’s what we gon do!!! Celebrate the marriage that we’ve been lucky enough to witness grow and evolve for all these years!!!! #420 will never be the same again!!! God bless you both!!! And Jen you HAVE to take the Davis name bitch!!! Pull it together (in my Jhat voice)!!! #CheersToTheDavis’

The “BBHMM” singer posted a series of images from the day on Instagram. The girls – all dressed in varying shades of purple – turned up on the beach for their friend.

It’s kinda nice to see Rihanna do something totally normal like be a bridesmaid in a wedding. She’s just a regular (bad) gal.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Happy 4/20: Celebs Who Love To Get Stoned 11 photos Launch gallery Happy 4/20: Celebs Who Love To Get Stoned 1. 420 Gawd Snoop Dogg. Source: 1 of 11 2. Young Kush Khalifa. Source: 2 of 11 3. 420 Goddess. Source: 3 of 11 4. Best Buds. Source: 4 of 11 5. Happy 420 from Seth Rogen, y'all. Source: 5 of 11 6. Wayne and Drake blunt blowing. Source: 6 of 11 7. Miley Cyrus celebrating 4/20 with her bong & pasties. Source: 7 of 11 8. "Did something tonight i've been wanting to do for 25 years - smoked a joint on stage in Denver." - Bill Maher Source: 8 of 11 9. Jadakiss behind the cloud of smoke. Source: 9 of 11 10. 420 vibes from Tyga. Source: 10 of 11 11. Mac Miller is lit. Source: 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Happy 4/20: Celebs Who Love To Get Stoned Happy 4/20: Celebs Who Love To Get Stoned

Rihanna Handles Bridesmaid Duties For Her Friend & Turns Up In Honor Of 4/20 was originally published on globalgrind.com