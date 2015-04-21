When the bad gal is bad, she’s very bad. But when she’s good, she’s the best person to have by your side. Case in point? Rihanna was a bridesmaid in her friend Jenn Rosales‘ wedding yesterday.
In true stoner style, the wedding took place in Hawaii on the weekend of 4/20 and RiRi had some kind and supportive words for Jenn:
#davis420wedding I can’t believe this day is finally upon us!!!!! I’m so happy and so proud to see my big sis @jennnrosales and my big bro @the_aa become one today!!! A wedding is a celebration of a marriage!!! That’s what we gon do!!! Celebrate the marriage that we’ve been lucky enough to witness grow and evolve for all these years!!!! #420 will never be the same again!!! God bless you both!!! And Jen you HAVE to take the Davis name bitch!!! Pull it together (in my Jhat voice)!!! #CheersToTheDavis’
The “BBHMM” singer posted a series of images from the day on Instagram. The girls – all dressed in varying shades of purple – turned up on the beach for their friend.
It’s kinda nice to see Rihanna do something totally normal like be a bridesmaid in a wedding. She’s just a regular (bad) gal.
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
Happy 4/20: Celebs Who Love To Get Stoned
Happy 4/20: Celebs Who Love To Get Stoned
1. 420 Gawd Snoop Dogg.Source: 1 of 11
2. Young Kush Khalifa.Source: 2 of 11
3. 420 Goddess.Source: 3 of 11
4. Best Buds.Source: 4 of 11
5. Happy 420 from Seth Rogen, y'all.Source: 5 of 11
6. Wayne and Drake blunt blowing.Source: 6 of 11
7. Miley Cyrus celebrating 4/20 with her bong & pasties.Source: 7 of 11
8. "Did something tonight i've been wanting to do for 25 years - smoked a joint on stage in Denver." - Bill MaherSource: 8 of 11
9. Jadakiss behind the cloud of smoke.Source: 9 of 11
10. 420 vibes from Tyga.Source: 10 of 11
11. Mac Miller is lit.Source: 11 of 11
Rihanna Handles Bridesmaid Duties For Her Friend & Turns Up In Honor Of 4/20 was originally published on globalgrind.com