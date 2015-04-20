Bobby Brown Says Bobbi Kristina Is Off Life Support, Shares Special Message

Bobby Brown has received his miracle. At a concert this weekend, the “Every Little Step” singer told the crowd that his daughter Bobbi Kristina‘s health is improving.

During a concert in Dallas, Bobby made the crowd roar with applause and praise when he said, “I could say today, Bobbi is awake! She’s watching me.” He later adds, “So don’t believe what you read. No life support, nothing! She’s breathing on her own. She’s living on her own.”

Bobbi has been in a medically induced coma in a Georgia hospital after being found unresponsive in her bathtub back on January 31st.

E! reports:

E! News learned that the Brown family was in the process of taking Whitney Houston‘s daughter out of a medically induced coma, but found that she reportedly starting having seizures as soon as doctors tried taking her off the various medications. Professionals then decided to put the 22-year-old back on the drugs.

Hopefully this is the beginning of better days for Bobbi Kristina. Cissy Houston went on New York radio and told the world there wasn’t a lot of hope for Whitney’s daughter, but things just might be looking up.

SOURCE: E! News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Bobbi Kristina Through The Years (PHOTOS) 25 photos Launch gallery Bobbi Kristina Through The Years (PHOTOS) 1. Bobby Brown, singer Whitney Houston, and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown arrive to Los Angeles on June 9, 1993. 1 of 25 2. Whitney Houston, singer Bobby Brown, and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown attend Bobby Brown's 25th Birthday Party on February 4, 1994 at Tavern on the Green. 2 of 25 3. Bobby Brown and daughter Bobbi Kristina circa March 1994. 3 of 25 4. Bobby Brown, singer Whitney Houston, and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown arrive from New York City on June 18, 1995. 4 of 25 5. Mommy's girl! Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown depart for New York City on July 1, 1995 at Los Angeles International Airport. 5 of 25 6. Singer Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown attend "The Preacher's Wife" premiere together in New York City on December 9, 1996. 6 of 25 7. Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown, & Bobbi at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills circa October '98. 7 of 25 8. Daughter Bobbi walks the carpet with her mother Whitney Houston in March of 1999. 8 of 25 9. Whitney Houston with her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown and husband Bobbi Brown onstage during a concert on July 16, 1999. 9 of 25 10. Whitney Houston kisses her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown during the 1st Annual BET Awards on June 19, 2001. 10 of 25 11. Bobby, Whitney, and Bobbi pose for a flick at he 2002 VH1 Divas show. 11 of 25 12. Whitney, Bobby, and Bobbi smile during Praise Power in 2003. 12 of 25 13. The Browns posed with Mickey and Minnie at "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" premiere. 13 of 25 14. Bobbi Kristina Brown and Whitney Houston perform in Central Park on September 1, 2009. 14 of 25 15. Bobbi and Whitney wore all black to the 2009 American Music Awards. 15 of 25 16. Bobbi hugs her mother at the 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen. 16 of 25 17. Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown arrive at Kelly Price & Friends Unplugged: For The Love Of R&B GRAMMY Party. 17 of 25 18. Bobbi Kristina arriving at Whigham Funeral Home for a private viewing for her mother, Whitney Houston. 18 of 25 19. Pat Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown accept the Millennium Award on behalf of Whitney Houston onstage at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. 19 of 25 20. Bobbi Kristina and Nick Gordon at the premiere of "Sparkle" at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood. 20 of 25 21. Bobbi salutes the poster for her mother's movie during the premiere of "Sparkle" at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood. 21 of 25 22. Bobbi Kristina at the We Will Always Love You: A GRAMMY Salute to Whitney event. 22 of 25 23. Cissy Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown attend "The Houstons: On Our Own" Series Premiere Party at the Tribeca Grand Hotel in NYC. 23 of 25 24. Nick Gordon kisses Bobbi Kristina Brown at "The Houstons: On Our Own" series premiere party. 24 of 25 25. Bobbi Kristina Brown attends the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 56th Grammy Awards at Staples Center. 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Bobbi Kristina Through The Years (PHOTOS) Bobbi Kristina Through The Years (PHOTOS)

Bobby Brown Says Bobbi Kristina Is Off Life Support, Shares Special Message was originally published on globalgrind.com