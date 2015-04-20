National
Bobby Brown Says Bobbi Kristina Is Off Life Support, Shares Special Message

Bobby Brown has received his miracle. At a concert this weekend, the “Every Little Step” singer told the crowd that his daughter Bobbi Kristina‘s health is improving.

During a concert in Dallas, Bobby made the crowd roar with applause and praise when he said, “I could say today, Bobbi is awake! She’s watching me.” He later adds, “So don’t believe what you read. No life support, nothing! She’s breathing on her own. She’s living on her own.”

Bobbi has been in a medically induced coma in a Georgia hospital after being found unresponsive in her bathtub back on January 31st.

E! reports:

E! News learned that the Brown family was in the process of taking Whitney Houston‘s daughter out of a medically induced coma, but found that she reportedly starting having seizures as soon as doctors tried taking her off the various medications. Professionals then decided to put the 22-year-old back on the drugs.

Hopefully this is the beginning of better days for Bobbi Kristina. Cissy Houston went on New York radio and told the world there wasn’t a lot of hope for Whitney’s daughter, but things just might be looking up.

SOURCE: E! News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Bobby Brown Says Bobbi Kristina Is Off Life Support, Shares Special Message was originally published on globalgrind.com

