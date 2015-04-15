Uncategorized
Home

French Montana “Dontchu” (NEW VIDEO)

Leave a comment

When he’s not collaborating with Jeremih on his single “Bad Bitch” or chasing behind Khloe Kardashian, French Montana’s readying his long-awaited Mac & Cheese 4 album.

Unfortunately, we’ve only received one offering that’s scheduled to be featured on the album. But don’t fret, the Bronx rapper shot a video for his Mac & Cheese: The Appetizer EP cut “Dontchu.”

The Kid Art-directed video features French orchestrating an elaborate scheme with a female assassin assigned to murder him. Just like most gangster movies, things heat up and then sh*t hits the fan. French’s video is no exception.

Watch his new one up top.

khloe kardashian french montana

French Montana Is Joined By Khloe Kardashian & More For His Birthday Bash (PHOTOS)

13 photos Launch gallery

French Montana Is Joined By Khloe Kardashian & More For His Birthday Bash (PHOTOS)

Continue reading French Montana Is Joined By Khloe Kardashian & More For His Birthday Bash (PHOTOS)

French Montana Is Joined By Khloe Kardashian & More For His Birthday Bash (PHOTOS)

French Montana “Dontchu” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

french montana , language , New Video

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 month ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 7 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 10 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 11 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 12 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close