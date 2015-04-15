French Montana “Dontchu” (NEW VIDEO)

When he’s not collaborating with Jeremih on his single “Bad Bitch” or chasing behind Khloe Kardashian, French Montana’s readying his long-awaited Mac & Cheese 4 album.

Unfortunately, we’ve only received one offering that’s scheduled to be featured on the album. But don’t fret, the Bronx rapper shot a video for his Mac & Cheese: The Appetizer EP cut “Dontchu.”

The Kid Art-directed video features French orchestrating an elaborate scheme with a female assassin assigned to murder him. Just like most gangster movies, things heat up and then sh*t hits the fan. French’s video is no exception.

Watch his new one up top.

