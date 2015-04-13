Entertainment News
Kendall Jenner Went To An Odd Future Concert Thinking She Was Cute…& This Happened

Kendall Jenner at Coachella

This is how Kendall Jenner feels about Odd Future’s Tyler, the Creator.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star slash supermodel caught the controversial rapper’s performance at Coachella and flipped him the bird.

That’s right, Kendall gave Tyler the one finger salute while he performed, after he called her out while rocking the mic at the festival.

“Kendall Jenner here thinking she cute and s–t,” said the “Deathcamp” singer.

“Hey, Kendall, Kendall, Kendall — I’m over here to your right — f—k you,” he added, as the crowd roared in gasps and laughter.

That sparked Kendall to throw her middle finger up.

Kendall Jenner at Coachella

Video of the interaction made it online and Kendall retweeted it with the caption below:

It was all in fun, but people still think Tyler hates Kendall.

SOURCE: NY Daily News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Kendall Jenner Went To An Odd Future Concert Thinking She Was Cute…& This Happened was originally published on globalgrind.com

