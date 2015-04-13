Kendall Jenner Went To An Odd Future Concert Thinking She Was Cute…& This Happened

This is how Kendall Jenner feels about Odd Future’s Tyler, the Creator.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star slash supermodel caught the controversial rapper’s performance at Coachella and flipped him the bird.

That’s right, Kendall gave Tyler the one finger salute while he performed, after he called her out while rocking the mic at the festival.

“Kendall Jenner here thinking she cute and s–t,” said the “Deathcamp” singer. “Hey, Kendall, Kendall, Kendall — I’m over here to your right — f—k you,” he added, as the crowd roared in gasps and laughter.

That sparked Kendall to throw her middle finger up.

Video of the interaction made it online and Kendall retweeted it with the caption below:

😂 love RT @itsOddFuture: Kendall Jenner goes to a Tyler, The Creator concert 😂 pic.twitter.com/tzOYOICIHM — Kendall Jenner (@KendallJenner) April 12, 2015

It was all in fun, but people still think Tyler hates Kendall.

😂😂😂 RT @fucktyler: @KendallJenner PEOPLE REALLY THINK I HATE YOU LOVE HAHAHAH — Kendall Jenner (@KendallJenner) April 12, 2015

SOURCE: NY Daily News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

