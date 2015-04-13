Entertainment News
Beyonce Has A New Dad! Tina Knowles Marries Longtime Boyfriend On A Yacht

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2013 - Arrivals

It’s official; Beyonce has a new father figure in her life. The “Crazy In Love” singer was in attendance while her mother Tina Knowles married longtime boyfriend Richard Lawson over the weekend.

Around three hundred guests were on hand for the wedding, including Jay Z, Blue Ivy, Solange, Jules, and more. Everyone wore white for Tina Knowles’ second marriage, which took place on a yacht in Newport Beach, California.

The couple got engaged last October and decided it would be perfect to tie the knot just six months after Solange married Alan Ferguson last November.

Has 3-year-old Blue Ivy been to more weddings than you? Congratulations to Tina and Richard.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO SOURCE: TMZ

