Entertainment News
Home

I’m A Grown Woman! Kylie Jenner Gets Her Nipples Pierced & Rubs Kendall’s Lady Parts

Leave a comment

Kylie Jenner at Nip and Fab launch in London

Kylie Jenner is growing up before our eyes. In the last two years, she’s gone from skinny 15-year-old, to sexy Kim Kardashian doppelgänger with a rapper boyfriend to match.

Now, Kylie wants you to know she’s an all the way adult, and she’s getting some new jewelry in places no one is allowed to see until she’s 18 years old. Yep, Tyga’s alleged bae got her nipples pierced.

The youngest Kardashian to keep up with shared the news on her Snapchat, which was quickly screenshotted by the good folks over at Baller Alert.

Instagram Photo

Kylie’s young hormones are out of control. Also on Snap, the littlest Jenner may have rubbed her sister Kendall‘s lady parts.

Kendall was shocked, as all she could muster was “Kylie… 0o0o0o0o.”

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Kylie Jenner at Nip and Fab launch in London

Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Kim Kardashian

20 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Kim Kardashian

Continue reading Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Kim Kardashian

Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Kim Kardashian

I’m A Grown Woman! Kylie Jenner Gets Her Nipples Pierced & Rubs Kendall’s Lady Parts was originally published on globalgrind.com

Adult , kardashians , kendall jenner , kylie jenner , piercings , snapchat , TM , tyga

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close