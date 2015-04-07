I’m A Grown Woman! Kylie Jenner Gets Her Nipples Pierced & Rubs Kendall’s Lady Parts

Kylie Jenner is growing up before our eyes. In the last two years, she’s gone from skinny 15-year-old, to sexy Kim Kardashian doppelgänger with a rapper boyfriend to match.

Now, Kylie wants you to know she’s an all the way adult, and she’s getting some new jewelry in places no one is allowed to see until she’s 18 years old. Yep, Tyga’s alleged bae got her nipples pierced.

The youngest Kardashian to keep up with shared the news on her Snapchat, which was quickly screenshotted by the good folks over at Baller Alert.

Kylie’s young hormones are out of control. Also on Snap, the littlest Jenner may have rubbed her sister Kendall‘s lady parts.

Kendall was shocked, as all she could muster was “Kylie… 0o0o0o0o.”

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

