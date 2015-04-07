Bill Cosby’s New Response To Sexual Assault Allegations Might Shock You

Bill Cosby can’t talk about his numerous sexual assault cases in the media, but he’s found a new way to tell his side of the story.

During a recent interview with Kia Soto for Tattle Tailzz, Cosby opened up and shared a poem he changed to remind him of his murdered son Ennis, who was shot during a possible robbery attempt in 1997.

Here is an excerpt from the interview:

KS: Lately in the news I have continued to see a rehash of you joking with an audience member who was going to get a drink. When the story was first reported the media gave us the entire picture, but now they are starting to leave significant parts of your joke to that audience member out. Can you tell me what happened and explain why the media is not printing the facts?

BC: Where are you going, the woman replied I am going to get a drink, do you want one? In dry humor — I responded — I guess you haven’t heard about drinking around me. The audience laughed for minutes, and by the time the media released the joke — it was twisted and the parts of the joke was omitted.

KS: I don’t want to overstep my boundaries, but people want to hear your side? Just tonight two more accusers came out is there anything you can say regarding these accusations ?

BC: You stated earlier my reasons for not being able to say anything. Right? No.

BC: When I think back to the day my son Ennis was murdered, when I need comfort and strength this particular poem comes to mind. “IF” by Ruyard Kipling.

“If you can keep your head when all about you

Are losing theirs and blaming it on you;

If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,

But make allowance for their doubting too:

If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,

Or, being lied about, don’t deal in lies,

Or being hated don’t give way to hating,

And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise;

If you can dream – and not make dreams your master;

If you can think – and not make thoughts your aim,

If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster

And treat those two impostors just the same:.

If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken

Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,

Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,

And stoop and build’em up with worn-out tools;

If you can make one heap of all your winnings

And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss,

And lose, and start again at your beginnings,

And never breathe a word about your loss:

If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew

To serve your turn long after they are gone,

And so hold on when there is nothing in you

Except the Will which says to them: “Hold on!”

If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,

Or walk with Kings – nor lose the common touch,

If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you,

If all men count with you, but none too much:

If you can fill the unforgiving minute

With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run,

Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it,

And – which is more – you’ll be a Humanitarian “

BC: I changed the very last line in the last stanza of “IF” from ‘you’ll be a Man, my son’ to you’ll be a Humanitarian.