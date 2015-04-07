We’ve gotten the first images of Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool as he films in Vancouver.

The movie is based upon Marvel Comics’ most unconventional anti-hero; Deadpool tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.

Ryan Reynolds will star in the title role of the film, along with Ed Skrein, TJ Miller as Weasel, Gina Carano as Angel Dust, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Morena Baccarin as Copycat. It will also feature the mutant Colossus, though original actor Daniel Cudmore has confirmed he will not appear as the character.

Kermit and the muppets owe whoever made this meme a royalty check, but that’s none of my business. With the recent success of Kermit The Frog, ABC is bringing back the classic Muppet Show to broadcast TV. The Big Bang Theory co-creator is in charge of the reboot.

The network has ordered a pilot presentation featuring the Muppets, EW has confirmed. Details of the plot are being kept under wraps, but Bill Prady, co-creator of The Big Bang Theory, is co-writing and executive producing with Bob Kushell (Anger Management), who will serve as showrunner. Prady has a long history writing for the Muppets, including The Jim Henson Hour, Muppet Classic Theater, and a number of Muppet specials.

Lastly, if you’re a fan of Breaking Bad and haven’t been watching the first season of the show’s spin-off Better Call Saul, you’re missing out. Go inside the season finale as Jimmy gets a chance to start all over by clicking here.

SOURCE: AMC, TIME, COLLIDER, EW | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Getty

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Ryan Reynolds Goes “Deadpool,” Kermit Is Coming Back, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com