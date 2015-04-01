Entertainment News
Tyga Got Served By The Most Dedicated Man In All Of Los Angeles, & It Was Caught On Tape

Let me tell you a story of dedication.

There’s a guy named Cal, who had a job to do. He had to serve Tyga legal papers. Papers we assume couldn’t get delivered by just any means.

So Cal went down to the Shiekh Shoes Store in L.A., a West Coast apparel retailer with over 140 stores scattered from Cali to Tennessee. Cat stood in line for two and a half hours because Kylie Jenner’s older “friend” was signing pairs of his new “Liquid Gold L.A. Gear Lights by Tyga” sneakers.

Cal not only stood in line, he spent $240 plus tax of his own money on Tyga’s gold sneakers, got the kicks signed, and then served the Fan of a Fan emcee the legal documents saying Tyga owes someone money – it’s unclear exactly who or how much.

But still, that’s impressive.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Tyga Got Served By The Most Dedicated Man In All Of Los Angeles, & It Was Caught On Tape was originally published on globalgrind.com

