Chris Brown Is Trying To Be A Good Dad, But His Baby Mother Might Not Be Down With His Plan

Chris Brown is doing everything in his power to be an excellent father to his child, but he’s dealing with a little bit of drama already.

According to the latest reports, the “New Flame” singer wants his baby mother and child closer to him so he doesn’t have to fly over one thousand miles to Houston to see his daughter Royalty. Here’s the thing though, his 31-year-old baby mother, Nia Guzman, is not sure she wants to make that move, even though Chris is willing to foot the bill.

TMZ reports:

He genuinely wants a meaningful relationship with Royalty. He’s saying he’d like to see her every day. Chris is in “negotiations” with Nia over support. He’s paying her more than he’s required to under the law, but he got pissed off when she started talking about their relationship and vowed to go to court where a judge would reduce the child support he’s informally paying. Our sources say Chris has told Nia, if she moves to L.A. he won’t pull the trigger on a child support court case and she’ll continue getting the premium amount, in addition to a place to live.

As of now, Nia hasn’t made a decision. Do you think she should go ahead and move?

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

