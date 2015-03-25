Entertainment News
Home

Cissy Houston Breaks Her Silence: “There’s Not A Great Deal Of Hope” For Bobbi Kristina

Leave a comment

Cissy Houston is breaking her silence for the first time regarding her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina.

She stopped by to talk with Shaila from WBLS and told the world she will be alright if God doesn’t perform a miracle on Bobbi, who has been in a medically-induced coma since February.

“She’s the same, we moved her to a place…It’s still not a great deal of hope, but we’re praying,” she said.

Cissy goes on to explain that she can’t change a thing.

“If he works a miracle, thank God, if it happens another way, I’m fine.”

It seems like the family is almost ready to let go of Whitney’s daughter, but are still holding onto faith.

Bobbi Kristina Through The Years (PHOTOS)

25 photos Launch gallery

Bobbi Kristina Through The Years (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Bobbi Kristina Through The Years (PHOTOS)

Bobbi Kristina Through The Years (PHOTOS)

Cissy Houston Breaks Her Silence: “There’s Not A Great Deal Of Hope” For Bobbi Kristina was originally published on globalgrind.com

Bobbi Kristina , Cissy Houston , Coma , Family , hospitalization , whitney houston

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close