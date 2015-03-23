Entertainment News
Home

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Vin Diesel Names Newborn Daughter For Paul Walker, Baseball Player Dropped After Cruel Mo’ne Davis Tweet, & More

Leave a comment

Vin Diesel On 'Extra'

In another touching tribute to his close friend and co-star Paul Walker, Vin Diesel has named his newborn daughter Pauline. The actor announced the birth via Facebook on March 16 and revealed her name on NBC’s Today on Monday. Pauline is Diesel’s third child with longtime girlfriend Paloma Jimenez.

Mo'ne Davis signs copies of her new book.

After recently announcing the making of a Disney Channel biopic, Throw Like Mo’, Mo’ne Davis was spotted in Philly signing copies of her new book, Mo’ne Davis: Remember My Name: My Story From First Pitch To Game Changer. While news of her movie was positively received by most, college baseball player Joey Casselberry of Bloomsburg University was dropped from his team after tweeting, “Disney is making a movie about Mo’ne Davis? WHAT A JOKE. That slut got rocked by Nevada.”

Mo’ne, being the mature 13-year-old that she is, let the ugly remark roll right off her back. She also asked that the athlete be reinstated to his team. TMZ reports:

TMZ Sports spoke with a rep for Bloomsburg who tells us … President David L. Soltz received an email from Davis and her coach in which they ask that Joey Casselberry’s dismissal from the team be reconsidered.

Unfortunately for Casselberry, that’s not going to happen:

While Bloomsburg says they respect Davis’ opinion and praise her for being incredibly mature about the situation — the school will NOT reinstate the baseball player … saying, “Right now we’re standing firm.”

We hope he learned his lesson.

Register to win Insurgent Movie Passes

Insurgent took the top spot at the box office, opening with $101 million globally. Earning $54 million domestically, the film barely matched the release of Divergent one year prior. Internationally, the film grossed $47 million and also topped the box office in 66 of 76 markets.

In other film news, the fifth installment of the Mission Impossible franchise hits theaters on July 31 and yesterday, we got our first look at the trailer. Tom Cruise tweeted a link to the sneak peek and it seems like the action won’t disappoint. Now, the full trailer for Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation has been released. Watch above.

Last night, Kerry Washington was presented with the Vanguard Award at the 2015 GLAAD Media Awards and Scandal‘s leading lady took the opportunity to deliver some powerful words:

“Women, poor people, people of color, people with disabilities, immigrants, gay men, lesbians, bisexuals, trans people, interest people…have been pitted against each other and made to feel like there are limited seats at the table for those of us who fall into the category of other.”

Watch more of Kerry’s speech in the video above.

SOURCE: E!, YBF, Hollywood Reporter, Mashable, Just Jared, TMZ | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Getty, YouTube

41 Pictures Of Paul Walker Through The Years (PHOTOS)

41 photos Launch gallery

41 Pictures Of Paul Walker Through The Years (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 41 Pictures Of Paul Walker Through The Years (PHOTOS)

41 Pictures Of Paul Walker Through The Years (PHOTOS)

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Vin Diesel Names Newborn Daughter For Paul Walker, Baseball Player Dropped After Cruel Mo’ne Davis Tweet, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

Box Office , glad awards , insurgent , kerry washington , language , LGBT , Mission Impossible , Mo’Ne Davis , Movie Trailer , Paul Walker , Tom Cruise , twitter , Vin Diesel , what's happening in hip-pop

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close