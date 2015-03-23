What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Vin Diesel Names Newborn Daughter For Paul Walker, Baseball Player Dropped After Cruel Mo’ne Davis Tweet, & More

In another touching tribute to his close friend and co-star Paul Walker, Vin Diesel has named his newborn daughter Pauline. The actor announced the birth via Facebook on March 16 and revealed her name on NBC’s Today on Monday. Pauline is Diesel’s third child with longtime girlfriend Paloma Jimenez.

After recently announcing the making of a Disney Channel biopic, Throw Like Mo’, Mo’ne Davis was spotted in Philly signing copies of her new book, Mo’ne Davis: Remember My Name: My Story From First Pitch To Game Changer. While news of her movie was positively received by most, college baseball player Joey Casselberry of Bloomsburg University was dropped from his team after tweeting, “Disney is making a movie about Mo’ne Davis? WHAT A JOKE. That slut got rocked by Nevada.”

Mo’ne, being the mature 13-year-old that she is, let the ugly remark roll right off her back. She also asked that the athlete be reinstated to his team. TMZ reports:

TMZ Sports spoke with a rep for Bloomsburg who tells us … President David L. Soltz received an email from Davis and her coach in which they ask that Joey Casselberry’s dismissal from the team be reconsidered.

Unfortunately for Casselberry, that’s not going to happen:

While Bloomsburg says they respect Davis’ opinion and praise her for being incredibly mature about the situation — the school will NOT reinstate the baseball player … saying, “Right now we’re standing firm.”

We hope he learned his lesson.

Insurgent took the top spot at the box office, opening with $101 million globally. Earning $54 million domestically, the film barely matched the release of Divergent one year prior. Internationally, the film grossed $47 million and also topped the box office in 66 of 76 markets.

In other film news, the fifth installment of the Mission Impossible franchise hits theaters on July 31 and yesterday, we got our first look at the trailer. Tom Cruise tweeted a link to the sneak peek and it seems like the action won’t disappoint. Now, the full trailer for Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation has been released. Watch above.

Last night, Kerry Washington was presented with the Vanguard Award at the 2015 GLAAD Media Awards and Scandal‘s leading lady took the opportunity to deliver some powerful words:

“Women, poor people, people of color, people with disabilities, immigrants, gay men, lesbians, bisexuals, trans people, interest people…have been pitted against each other and made to feel like there are limited seats at the table for those of us who fall into the category of other.”

Watch more of Kerry’s speech in the video above.

SOURCE: E!, YBF, Hollywood Reporter, Mashable, Just Jared, TMZ | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Getty, YouTube

41 Pictures Of Paul Walker Through The Years (PHOTOS) 41 photos Launch gallery 41 Pictures Of Paul Walker Through The Years (PHOTOS) 1. Paul Walker and co-star Vin Diesel accept their golden popcorn at the MTV Movie Awards in 2002. 1 of 41 2. Walker poses with his younger brother Cody at the Los Angeles premiere of "Timeline." 2 of 41 3. Penelope Cruz and Paul pose for cameras at the premiere of the film "Noel" in 2003. 3 of 41 4. Paul steps on stage alongside Ziyi Zhang to present an award at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards. 4 of 41 5. Paul and his "Into The Blue" castmate Jessica Alba kick it at the film's premiere in 2005. 5 of 41 6. Walker poses with Jason Biggs at the 2006 premiere of "Eight Below." 6 of 41 7. Paul takes a moment to pose with his four-legged co-stars at the "Eight Below" premiere in 2006. 7 of 41 8. Paul poses alongside David Zelon, the producer behind the "Fast & Furious" franchise, at the premiere of "Never Back Down" in 2008. 8 of 41 9. Paul and Jordana Brewster share a moment before the premiere of "Fast & Furious" in 2009. 9 of 41 10. Paul and Vin, who were not only co-stars, but close friends, share a laugh before heading in to the "Fast & Furious" premiere in 2009. 10 of 41 11. The "Fast & Furious 4" cast gather for a photocall in 2009. 11 of 41 12. A young Paul Walker takes to the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of "The Skulls" in 2000. 12 of 41 13. Paul poses at the 2001 premiere of "The Fast and the Furious." 13 of 41 14. Walker and other celebrities party the night away after the 2002 Oscar's. 14 of 41 15. Paul suits up for the Hollywood Film Festival in 2001. 15 of 41 16. Walker keeps it casual at an early screening of the 2001 film "Joy Ride." 16 of 41 17. Paul steps out in a crushed velvet suit jacket at the premiere of "Timeline" in 2003. 17 of 41 18. Paul Walker sports all black everything for the premiere of "Noel" in 2004. 18 of 41 19. Walker dresses down for the Sundance Film Festival in 2005. 19 of 41 20. Paul hits the Maxim Super Bowl Party in a hoodie and jeans in 2005. 20 of 41 21. A photographer catches Paul intensely watching the races at the 3rd Annual Cadillac Super Bowl Grand Prix in 2005. 21 of 41 22. Check out those baby blues. 22 of 41 23. Walker suits up for a race at the Cadillac Super Bowl Grand Prix. 23 of 41 24. Paul was all smiles on the 2005 MTV Movie Awards red carpet. 24 of 41 25. A close-up of Paul at the premiere of Disney's "Eight Below" in 2006. 25 of 41 26. Paul kicks it backstage at the MTV2 "Rock Countdown." 26 of 41 27. Walker stepped out looking dapper for the premiere of "Flags of Our Fathers" in 2006. 27 of 41 28. Walker sports a fitted black suit for the 2008 premiere of "Never Back Down." 28 of 41 29. Paul proudly struts down the red carpet at the "Fast & Furious" premiere in 2008. 29 of 41 30. Paul sports a shiny sport coat, black button down, denim and his million dollar smile for the European premiere of "Fast & Furious." 30 of 41 31. Paul and the rest of the "Fast & Furious" family gather for a photocall for "Fast & Furious 4" in 2009. 31 of 41 32. Walker sports classic black and white for the 2009 European premiere of "Fast & Furious 4." 32 of 41 33. Paul Walker happily fields questions from reporters during a summer press tour in 2009. 33 of 41 34. Paul at the "Fast & Furious" premiere in Madrid in 2009. 34 of 41 35. Walker poses for promo photos while shooting "Fast & Furious 5" in Rome in 2011. 35 of 41 36. Paul Walker taking questions during a "Fast & Furious 5" press conference. 36 of 41 37. Walker heads to the ballpark during a little downtime for a L.A. Dodgers game in 2011. 37 of 41 38. Paul and the rest of the "Fast & Furious" crew accept an award for their amazing work at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards. 38 of 41 39. Paul and Vin deliver a little speech at CinemaCon 2013. 39 of 41 40. Walker rocks blue and purple for the "Fast & Furious 6" world premiere in 2013. 40 of 41 41. We could never get enough of Paul's smile! 41 of 41 Skip ad Continue reading 41 Pictures Of Paul Walker Through The Years (PHOTOS) 41 Pictures Of Paul Walker Through The Years (PHOTOS)

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Vin Diesel Names Newborn Daughter For Paul Walker, Baseball Player Dropped After Cruel Mo’ne Davis Tweet, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com