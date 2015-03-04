Entertainment News
Indy’s Mike Epps And Nia Long To Star In ‘Uncle Buck’ TV Adaptation

Nia Long Mike Epps

PHOTO: Laura Cavanaugh/Frederick M. Brown/GETTY

Getty

Mike Epps and Nia Long are set to star in the television adaptation of the 1989 film Uncle Buck.

The show, which will be produced by Will Packer – who also produced Think Like a Man and Ride Along – will center around the immature Buck Russell (played by Mike Epps) who takes care of his brother’s children, according to Deadline.

Long will play Buck’s wife. It was announced last month that the movie would be heading to the small screen in an all-Black adaptation on ABC.

 

Indy's Mike Epps And Nia Long To Star In 'Uncle Buck' TV Adaptation

Mike Epps , Nia Long , Uncle Buck

