Kanye West Will Hate Loser.Com Today, But These People Find It Hilarious

Kanye West At the 2014 Cannes Lions

Kanye West might be one of the biggest stars on the planet, but even the greatest celebrities have haters. And one of those haters programmed loser.com to lead you to Yeezy’s Wikipedia page, a fact that has the web going nuts.

Fans hit Twitter with this knowledge and basically didn’t know what to do with themselves. Some users were upset, of course, given Kanye’s supporters, but others were more amused by it. And some were almost so pleased by the news, you could almost see their evil grins hidden within their reactions. Here’s a look at what the Internet had to say about Loser.com’s move.

Kanye is actually likely finalizing his upcoming album, So Help Me God, a project he announced over the weekend. You have to wonder if he’ll take time out of making his next album to address this matter. We’re sure even Kanye would have to ask, “How could you be so Dr. Evil?”

If you had the chance to buy loser.com, where would you redirect users?

Kanye West Will Hate Loser.Com Today, But These People Find It Hilarious was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Kanye West

