Marshawn Lynch Is Finally Talking, And He Says What We All Thought

In the aftermath of the Seattle Seahawks’ 28-24 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX, one question remained. With Seattle on the New England one-yard line, why not give the ball to arguably the team’s best player for a chance to score? Apparently, Lynch felt the same way.

“To be honest with you, I would be lying if I didn’t tell you that I was expecting the ball,” Lynch told Turkish outlet NTV Spor. “Yes, I was expecting the ball. But in life, these things happen. Like I told a reporter after the game, it’s a team sport.”

Instead of handing off to Lynch, who had already amassed 102 rushing yards and hauled in a 31-yard catch, the Seahawks drew up a pass play that was intercepted by New England’s Malcolm Butler. The loss denied Seattle the opportunity to be the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the Patriots repeated in 2004 and 2005.

“I don’t know what went into that call,” Lynch added. “I mean, maybe it was a good thing that I didn’t get the ball. I mean, you know, it cost us the Super Bowl. I mean, I have full … I have full confidence in my teammates to execute that plan because we’ve done it so many more times. But would I love to have had the ball in? Yes, I would have. But the game is over, and I am in Turkey.”

This is the most vocal Lynch has been about the Super Bowl or anything football related in recent months. During the months leading up to the Super Bowl, Lynch was repeatedly fined for not speaking to reporters. He sought to trademark the phrase, “I’m just here so I won’t get fined” after saying it in terse, league-mandated opportunities with media members.

The entire Marshawn Lynch interview is available at the NTV Spor website.

